Free strength workshop

The Recreation Department is offering a free 60-minute strength-training session at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Town Hall. The training with instructor Rachel Pelletier is for ages 18 and up.

Canned goods donations will be accepted for the Buxton Food Co-Op. Those attending must bring their own yoga mat and water.

For more information and to register, visit buxtonrec.com or call the Recreation Department at 929-8381.

50 years ago

Harold Foster of West Buxton and his wife announced the engagement of their daughter, Patricia May Foster, to Richard Morin, son of Albert Morin of Westbrook and his wife.

