HARPSWELL – Jean C. Hamilton, 90, of Harpswell, passed away on Feb. 9, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with the same courage and grace that she had lived her life.

She was born in Quincy, Mass. on May 19, 1932, the daughter of the late Harry D. and Evron (Anderson) Paige. She and her brothers Harry and David attended Quincy Public Schools. They would all be together for the last time on a trip to St. Louis to see her brother Harry, a radio operator, off to the Pacific Theatre of World War II. During the last two months of the war, Harry’s plane was lost over the Pacific and was never located.

As a teenager, she enjoyed spending time with outdoor activities in the Bow Lake and North Conway areas of New Hampshire. She was a 1950 graduate of North Quincy High School and a graduate of Fisher Junior College. She married Richard Hamilton in 1952, and during his career in education, she would live in Tilton, NH; Rockland, Mass.; Orford, NH; Norwell, Mass.; and Hampton, NH.

In 1974, they lost their son Michael in an automobile accident. Her surviving children admired the courage it took to focus on the three of them despite the loss. Mom credited this to the help of many close friends and the loss of her own brother.

Mom worked as the department secretary for the Hampton Fire Department for 18 years. She was welcomed into the family of firefighters. She was a member of the International Association of Firefighters, Professional Firefighters of NH, Hampton Fire Department Supervisory Association, Local 3017 and she was an honorary member of the Professional Firefighters of Hampton, Local 2664.

In 1987, she moved to Harrison, Maine. Windsong, their home on Long Lake, became the focal point for many gatherings of friends and families. In 2005, they moved to Harpswell, Maine.

She is survived by her two sons, David (Pamela) and Dale (Diane), and her daughter Leslie (Gary) Currier; her grandchildren Megan Hamilton (Mark Hempstead), Kelly (Ken) Daynard, Justin Hamilton, Michael Currier, Anna and Alicia Davis, Jackson Fredericks; and her great-grandchildren Harry and Lewis Hempstead and Ruby and Sage Daynard. She was predeceased by her husband Richard of 64 years in 2017 and her son Michael in 1974.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit http://www.RemickGendron.com to view Jean’s memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to:

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)

at http://www.jdrf.org or to

JDRF

PO Box 37920

Boone, IA 50037-0920 or to

a charity of one’s choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous