ATLANTA, Ga. – Evelyn Jean McIntyre Hodgkins, 80, died Feb. 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.

The daughter of James and Pauline Doggett McIntyre, Jean spent her early years in Jackson, Ala., before moving to Louisiana and graduating from Baton Rouge High School and Vanderbilt University. She explored several careers in different parts of the United States (Massachusetts, Idaho, Colorado) before finding her calling working with special-needs preschool children. In Boston in 1976 she married Melvin Earl Hodgkins and embraced his two sons, Jim and Brad.

After Mel’s retirement the couple moved to Brunswick, Maine where they could enjoy the family’s wilderness camp, participate in activities at Mel’s alma mater Bowdoin College, and volunteer at the Maine Maritime Museum. After Mel’s death, Jean moved to Atlanta to be closer to her sister Jackie Reynolds and her extended family.

Jean is survived by her stepsons Jim and Brad Hodgkins and their families; her sisters Nicole and Holly McIntyre; her niece Elizabeth Turnage, her nephew Robert Reynolds; and four great-nieces and two great-nephews whom she loved dearly.

Jean’s family wishes to thank Jackie Franklin who provided great assistance of every kind to Jean in recent years.