April 19

S.R. Clark author talk: Author of “Mrs. Robinson: The Inspiring Story of a 20th Century Muse,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Workshops

April 21

Poetry at Pondicherry for Kids and Families: 3 p.m., Pondicherry Park, Depot St., Bridgton. RSVP at 647-2472 or [email protected] bridgtonlibrary.org

Poetry at BPL: Adult workshop, 6 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. RSVP at 647-2472 or [email protected] bridgtonlibrary.org

Theater

April 21-29

“Ice Glen”: 7:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. April 23, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills in Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Film

April 13

“Confess Fletch” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Stronger” (2017): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

April 15

“An American Tail” (1986): Rated G, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

April 18

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” (2021): Rated PG, 1o:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Sorry Wrong Number” (1948): Not rated, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

April 20

“Rumble” (2021): Rated PG, 1o:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Alice, Darling” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Here Today” (2021): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

April 13

Anni Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jerks of Grass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

April 14

Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 8 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 15

KindKids Family Concert: 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. ngucc.org

Toni Lynn Washington: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com

Jim Gallant: 7 p.m., Village Coffeehouse at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. $10. ngucc.org

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Adam Ezra Group: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Lexi James: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 16

Sunday Brunch with Jay Larkin: 10 a.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Colin Hart: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Osher Composers Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., USM Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

April 19

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

April 20

Aaron Nadeau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

April 21

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Osher Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., USM Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10; $5 seniors, students and USM employees and alumni. usm.maine.edu/music

Johnny Clay Shanks: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

