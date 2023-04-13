Two residents vie

for one SAD 6 seat

Two Buxton residents, Paul Leach and Cynthia Meserve, are candidates for one available three-year term on the SAD 6 Board of Directors, according to the district’s central office. The district includes Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

Incumbent Lindsey Atkinson is not seeking reelection.

In Limington, Debra Black and Denise Turner are vying for the seat of Julie Anderson, who is not running.

John Sargent is seeking reelection in Standish and is facing challenger Charity Boedeker. James Moses, also an incumbent, is running unopposed for his Frye Island seat.

The election is set for June 13.

Tory Hill Cemetery

association meeting

The South Buxton Cemetery Association (Tory Hill) Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. April 25 at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Advertisement

The annual association meeting will follow at 7 p.m. All lot owners, representatives and interested parties are encouraged to attend the annual meeting, a press release said. Members in attendance will elect officers and directors and an auditor will be selected.

For more information, including lot purchases, call the cemetery’s office at 929-4773 or visit southbuxtoncemetery.com.

Food boxes offered

for residents over 60

Buxton residents age 60 or older may receive monthly food boxes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, delivered through Wayside Food Programs. These boxes contain staples such as juice, peanut butter, milk, cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and more. There is no income requirement.

The boxes are delivered on the first Monday of each month to Town Hall. To learn more, call Aging in Buxton at 579-0854 or email [email protected]

50 years ago

The American Journal reported April 11, 1973, that Lois Haines was installed as Most Excellent Chief of Narragansett Temple, Pythian Sisters in Buxton.

Other officers were Ronelder Waterman, senior deputy; Stacia Allan, junior deputy; Joanne Groder, manager; Verena Huff, treasurer; Charlene Ramsdell, secretary; Edith Bradeen, protector; and Elizabeth Little, guard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: