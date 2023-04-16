RAYMOND – Daniel James Feltovic, 79, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2023 after a period of declining health.

He was born in Bridgeport, Conn. Dan enlisted in the Army after graduating high school, a member of the 82nd Airborne until honorably discharged in 1964. He was a tool and die maker for many years until he found passion for helping people in the medical field. He started as an EMT and continued his education, culminating in a master’s degree in nursing and practicing as a family nurse practitioner until the time of his death.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, John P. and Lorraine Feltovic; brothers Richard, Donald, David, Dean, sister, Elaine; and also his son, John M Feltovic.

Dan is survived by his wife of 32 years Mary (Fecteau) Feltovic; son, Joseph, daughters Danette Kerrigan, Alyson Feltovic, Samantha Lorrain and their families.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, consider donation to the National Kidney Foundation or favorite charity.

