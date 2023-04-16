RAYMOND – Daniel James Feltovic, 79, passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2023 after a period of declining health.
He was born in Bridgeport, Conn. Dan enlisted in the Army after graduating high school, a member of the 82nd Airborne until honorably discharged in 1964. He was a tool and die maker for many years until he found passion for helping people in the medical field. He started as an EMT and continued his education, culminating in a master’s degree in nursing and practicing as a family nurse practitioner until the time of his death.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, John P. and Lorraine Feltovic; brothers Richard, Donald, David, Dean, sister, Elaine; and also his son, John M Feltovic.
Dan is survived by his wife of 32 years Mary (Fecteau) Feltovic; son, Joseph, daughters Danette Kerrigan, Alyson Feltovic, Samantha Lorrain and their families.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, consider donation to the National Kidney Foundation or favorite charity.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.