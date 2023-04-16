BATH – Marilene E. Foster, born in Alexandria, Egypt on Nov. 10, 1943, into the family of Lydia DeBotton and Gamil Samaan, left a loving family in Portland on April 1, 2023. Exceptional teacher, chef, and memoirist – author of “Leaving Ever Since” – she is grieved by beloved husband, William H. Foster; children Rachel and Noah Haidu and Andrew and Sarah Foster; sisters Claude Hobson-Campbell, Dominique Edrei-Reiff, and Jocelyne DePass; and adored grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and godchildren.

A lover of animals, poetry, music, laughter, and the extraordinary meals she cooked and shared with others, Marilene is fiercely missed and very loved.

