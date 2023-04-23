FREEPORT – Jodi-Ann Wallace, 63, formerly of Portland and Falmouth, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Hawthorne House in Freeport.

She was predeceased by her parents Jacqueline Tenney Wallace and Clarence “Buddy” Wallace, with whom she lived most of her life. She is survived by several cousins, too numerous to list here.

Jodi was born on March 12, 1960, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1979. For many years she and her mother provided childcare in their home, and she also cared for children in the nursery during Sunday Services at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland.

Shortly after she was born, Jodi was hospitalized with spinal meningitis. She survived but lost her hearing in one ear and faced other health-related challenges throughout her life. She never let any of those challenges prevent her from pursuing the things she loved, which included being a voracious reader and writer. For many years, she participated in online writing workshops, and would often pass along manuscripts for family members to read and help edit. She also enjoyed doing historical and genealogical research.

In recent years, Jodi’s health declined because of complications related to her illness as an infant and she had to move from independent living to assisted living to a nursing home. The family would like to thank everyone who reached out to help her during those difficult times. In particular, we would like to mention the parishioners at Woodfords Congregational Church who went above and beyond, the residents at Deering Pavilion in Portland who watched over her when she lived there, The nurses, social workers, and minister at Compassus Hospice, who cared not only for Jodi, but also for family members, and staff at Hawthorne House who provided so much kindness, compassion, and comfort to Jodi at the end of her life.

Jodi will be buried at St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Westbrook. Arrangements are being handled by Dolby Blais Sege, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. There will be no funeral or burial services. The family will, instead, host a celebration of her life in August.

