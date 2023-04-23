ROCKPORT – Marieta Erickson Wheaton of Rockport passed away on April 10, 2023 at the age of 81 in her home. She was born in Camden, the daughter of Emil R. Erickson and Ruth Priest Erickson.

Marieta graduated from Rockport High School in 1959.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her beloved dog Brittany who was “one in a million”.

She is survived by her daughter Capt. Julie A. Wheaton and husband Capt. Gene Loper of Rockport, her son Peter A. and Lauren Wheaton of Missoula, Mont.; grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney and Dylan, Scott Robinson who was like a son to her; sisters Ruth Erickson Patrick of Glastonbury, Conn., Brenda M. Erickson of Arlington, Va., and brother Fred A. Erickson of Los Banos, Calif.; two nephews, two nieces; many great nieces and great nephews; and cousins.

Marieta’s mantra: Enjoy family and respect all peoples and living creatures, as we can learn life’s lessons from them.

There will be no formal memorial/funeral service as per Marieta’s wishes.

A community gathering to pay respects and give closure will be held June 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Farmhouse. A private family gathering will be held July 20, June 24.

Donations in her memory may be made to:

Pope Memorial Animal Shelter, Thomaston, ME or:

Aldermere Farm,

Rockport, ME or

The Erickson Field Preserve, Rockport, ME

and: Camden

Nursing Association, Camden, ME

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous