“Enjoying this immensely – Michael Pollan’s ‘How to Change Your Mind.’ Unexpected twist in the influence of micro-dosing on the nascent Silicon Valley….fascinating!. Still only halfway through but learning more about the benefits of micro dosing. The history of its ability to create a direct connection to what people/cultures would call ‘god’ and the effort to squash that direct connection by institutionalized religion. The timeline of the scientific research is quite interesting as well. Plus the author weaves in a description his own experience on mushrooms. There’s a lot of renewed interest in micro-dosing – lots of people doing it socially. Featured on GOOP. Feels optimistic.” — CATHERINE CULLEY, Falmouth

