ELLENTON, Fla. – Karen Anderson, formerly of Yarmouth, beloved mother and grandmother to Anthony, Benjamin, Heidi, Delia, Addie, Teagan and Grady, passed after a long fight with cancer on Monday, June 26, 2023. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother that loved them all no matter near or far.
Along with her sons and grandchildren, she leaves behind her sister and husband, Krista and Mickey Beattie, their children, Jenna and Zach, Amanda, and Emily, as well as her nephew Joel, wife Sarah, daughters Maya, Brady, and Kendall. Karen has joined her brother Karl and her parents Arthur and Patrica Anderson in a better place.
Karen devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and friends. Special friends and relatives certainly held a special spot in Karen’s heart. She made many memories starting from her youth with her cousins Jim Gordon and Pat Beaulieu. Her boys led her to the game of hockey where she grew a love for the game and everything that it brought with it. She thrived for years as a dedicated hockey mom, serving as a team board member, but more importantly, a cheerleader, spaghetti cooker, and a lover of any and all things that brought joy to her boys and their friends and families. Karen’s love and care for others will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Parrish United Methodist Church, 12180 US Hwy 301 N, Parrish, FL 34219, Saturday June 8, 2023 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Karen asks anyone to donate to these organizations:
Parrish United Methodist Church c/o food pantry
122180 US 301
Parrish, FL 34219 or:
Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, Inc.
35 Davis Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33606-3405 or:
Maine Paws for Veterans
PO Box 516
Topsham, ME 04086
