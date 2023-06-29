HARPSWELL – James F. Potvin Sr., 85, died at his home Monday, June 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Augusta, a son of John B. and Odile Michaud Potvin and he grew up in Brunswick.

He had owned and operated James F. Potvin and sons since 1957.

He married Sandra Dunning on June 14, 1980.

He was predeceased by a brother, John Potvin Jr.; sisters, Lillian Howard, Leona Potvin, and Margaret Campbell

He is survived by his wife Sandra of Harpswell; two sons, James F. Potvin, Jr. of Dresden and Steven L. Potvin of Harpswell; a daughter Renee “Robin” Potvin of Brunswick, and a step-daughter Stacy Burns and her husband, Dennis Burns of Lisbon Falls and a stepson, Rick Dunning of Harpswell, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to visit 1-3:30 p.m., Wednesday July 5, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.