BRUNSWICK – Dominic “Dom” R. Eramo Sr., 76, of Brunswick passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home. He was born in Bath on Nov. 30, 1946, the youngest of seven children. Beloved husband to the late Debra (McBurnie) Eramo, loving father of Laura Eramo and her husband Phillip Bond of Tewksbury, Mass.; Dominic Eramo II and his wife Amanda Eramo of Brunswick.

Growing up in the family business, New Meadows Market in Brunswick, Dom worked alongside his father and siblings until the store closed in 1972. He was a 1965 graduate of Brunswick High School where he made lifelong friends. After high school, he moved to Connecticut to work for Pratt & Whitney before returning to his home state of Maine to work for Bath Iron Works until 1992. He married Debra Eramo in 1975 and they built a wonderful life together raising their children in Brunswick. Dom was a devoted husband and father, always putting his family first. ﻿

In his younger years, Dom enjoyed hunting and fishing and the peace that came with time spent in the wilderness of Maine. He had a fondness for classic car shows and music. There was often a song from the 60’s playing on his iPad. He had a great sense and humor and loved to joke with friends and family. Dom was incredibly friendly and social, he loved chatting on the phone and seeing friends in the community, always stopping to talk and catch up. ﻿

He is survived by his brother Anthony of Old Orchard Beach; sisters Rita MacElman and Elena (Ellie) Eramo of Brunswick; sister-in-law Lauren Eramo of Massachsetts; brother-in-law Bryon McBurnie and his wife Alana of Colorado; Nieces Jackie Thurber, Cathy Cyr, Deborah McGrath, Katie McBurnie and Nephews Mark Eramo and Chris McBurnie.﻿

He was predeceased by his parents, Zachiele and Domenica (Masselli); sisters Filomena and Rose; brother Michael; sister-in-law Beatrice; brother-in-law Thomas and sister Rita’s life partner Royal Farmer. ﻿

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday July 5, from 4-6 p.m., at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday July 6, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, Bath followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery, Bath.

Memorial donations may be made to the Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund,

P.O. Box 867

Brunswick, ME 04011.