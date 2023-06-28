WOOLWICH – Leland “Lee” Joseph Hague III, 80, of Eagle Cove died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Oakland, California on Aug. 15, 1942, a son of Leland Joseph Hague II and Grace (Rockwell) Hague.

He graduated from Castro Valley High School in California and entered the National Guard. He was employed in law enforcement, retiring in the 1980s. He was then employed by Tiburon working with computer software for courts, jails and sheriff’s departments all over the U.S. and Canada for 20 years, retiring in 2000. On May 9, 2001, he married Janine Ditvoorst who he had met in Alaska. In 2007 they moved to Acton and to Woolwich in 2015.

Lee had a dog rescue, Rescue Charlie’s Friends, that was a big part of his life. He enjoyed going out to dinner, his home, his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Janine Hague of Woolwich, two sons, Lee Hague and his wife Tiffany of Montana and Brian and his wife Karla of California, one daughter, Sherry Henderson and her husband Dave of Kentucky, one sister Debbie of Germany, four grandchildren, Amanda, Andrew, Emma and Chloe, and two great grandchildren, Penelope and Drew.

He was predeceased by one son, Matthew Hague in 2002, two brothers, Lee Hague, and Denny Hague.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Rescue Charlie’s Friends, 90 Road B in Woolwich. Burial will follow at Murphy’s Corner Cemetery, Woolwich.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In honor of Lee please no wreaths, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Charlies Friends,

P.O. Box 160,

Woolwich, 04579.

