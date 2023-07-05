PORTLAND – Carol Susan Ferraro passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, a short two days after her 71st birthday. Born in Evanston, Ill. on June 23, 1952, this little dynamo lived several lives before settling down on Bailey Island with her husband. Susan graduated from East Brunswick High School in East Brunswick, N.J. in 1970, and later earned an associate degree in interior design from Chamberlayne College in Boston, Mass.

After an early career in interior design, Susan worked as a stay-at-home mom for her son Kevin. While at home she began her own business creating unique fiber designs, starting with clothing, and advancing to fiber art in various formats. She ends her art career as one of the preeminent rug hookers in the country, noted for her creativity and resourcefulness.

Susan was the fourth of four siblings born to Clarence Clarkson and Mary Elizabeth Lawrence. She is survived by her loving husband John; her son, Kevin of North Canton, Ohio; her sister, Marilyn High of Little Elm, Texas, and her brother, Bob Clarkson of Smyrna, Del.

She has asked to be cremated and have a small celebration of life aboard the Schooner Alert over Columbus Day weekend in the fall.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:

Islands Community Church (she loved singing in the choir)

P.O. Box 281

Bailey Island, ME 04003

Or to:

The Maine Lobsterman’s Association

2 Storer St.

Kennebunk, ME 04043