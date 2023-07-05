YARMOUTH – Geraldine “Jeri” Reeves died peacefully at the Brentwood Rehab Facility in Yarmouth on May 29, 2023.

She was born in Brunswick on Oct. 13, 1943, the first daughter of John and Elizabeth Demakis. She spent most of her life in Brunswick and Topsham, graduating from Brunswick High School in 1961 and working in various jobs throughout the early part of her life.

After becoming disabled, she helped take care of her parents and her sister. She very much enjoyed reading, crafts and hand work, playing cards and games and spending time with family and friends. She led a quiet life and she will be missed by those who loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her youngest sister, Debra Gragen.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Gray; her granddaughter; and great-granddaughter; her sister, Christina Davis; and her nephew.

There will be no funeral. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com