BATH – Lawrence E. “Skip” Reynolds Sr., slipped away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of June 27, 2023, after a year-long illness. He was born in Albion on Jan. 2, 1935, to James and Lillian (Walton) Reynolds as the middle of five boys. His family ran the Puddledock Dance Hall, a lively spot in a “dry” town.

Skip graduated from Besse High School in 1952 after excelling in the classroom as well as on the basketball and baseball teams. In later years he returned to serve as Secretary of the Alumni Association.

After graduation, he moved to Bath where he initially held multiple jobs, such as stocking shelves at the local Samsons Supermarket and making sandwiches at the local Angelos.

In 1955 he met and married the love of his life, Yvonne (Henderson). In 1958 they purchased the home in the sound end of Bath where raised their three children. Through the years he served in many varied advisory positions for activities as the kids grew, ranging from executive and coaching of Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, to Cub Scout and Boy Scout advisor. As lovers of the outdoors, the family spent many a vacation tent-camping throughout New England.

He gained admission to the Apprentice Program at Bath Iron Works about the same time as the house purchase. He graduated from the Program in March 1959. He went on to work in the Carpenter Shop for 12 years before escalating to the Change Order Estimating Department, putting in 23 years total with the Company. After departing BIW, Skip and Yvonne opened and ran Reynolds Fabrics on Front Street, Bath. He then worked at Senter’s department store on Maine Street, Brunswick until that store closed. The final item of his employment history was selling carpet for Sears at Cooks Corner.

As a young man he served in the 23rd Rifle Company of the Marine Corps Reserves out of Lewiston. He used to relate stories of having to hitchhike back-and-forth from Bath to Lewiston for musters. He received his Honorable Discharge Nov. 16, 1962.

Skip was known throughout the south end fpr his vegetable gardens, his fruit trees, and especially his Peony, Iris, and Rose gardens.

Skip was a devoted and longtime member of Corliss Street Baptist Church, where he served many roles including Custodian, Treasurer, Sound System Engineer, Deacon, and bean Supper Committee Member. He made many lifelong friends there and will be missed.

In later years, Skip enjoyed many additional friendships through the Bath Area Senior Citizens – especially enjoying playing Bocce.

Skip was a RABID Boston sports fan, especially his beloved Red Sox. He also enjoyed staying up-to-date with the local high school and University sports teams. He enjoyed travelling to the Bangor Auditorium or Augusta Civic Center to catch the basketball tournament games.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents; and his four brothers, James W., Harley S., Rodney S., and Gene A.; his beloved Yvonne predeceased him in December 2009.

He is survived by his three children, Lawrence Reynolds Jr. (Ann) of Harpswell, Karen Lemont (Gary) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Stephen Reynolds (Gail) of Lisbon. He is also survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Sarah Burnham (Nathaniel) and Brook, Taylor, Logan, Austin of Ft. Worth, Texas, Abigail Fernandes (Nuno) and Anika, Liana of Lisbon, Elizabeth Ritchie (Matthew) and Keziah, Gemma also of Lisbon. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Constance Reynolds of Laporte, Ind.

The family would like to say “Thank You” to the many friends who supported Skip and the family during his final illness. Special mention goes to: The Nurses of P4C in MMC; the entire organization from the top down at HillHouse Facility in North Bath, who he adored and enjoyed right to the end (please don’t be offended if we neglect to mention you by name), Linda Henderson, Corliss Street Church family, both past and present; the Bath Senior Citizens; current and former south end neighbors.

Everyone who knew Skip is encouraged to plant a tree or a perennial flower in a special place, either this year or next spring – particularly spring, as it was his favorite season not only because it meant new planting, but also the start of the new baseball season!

Arrangements are through Desmond Funeral Home, High Street in Bath. Viewing will be Thursday evening July 13 between 4-7 p.m. A Christian Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m., at Corliss Street Baptist Church, corner of Weeks and Middle Street in Bath, the Rev. Jay Noll officiating. The service will be followed by interment beside Yvonne at River View Cemetery, Days Ferry. Thereafter, a small reception will follow back at the Annex Building across the street from Corliss Street Baptist Church.