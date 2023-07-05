BATH – Laura Rose Duke, 65, passed away peacefully in Hospice on Wednesday June 28, 2023. Laura was born March 9, 1958 in Olathe, Kan. to Herald Duke and Rosemary Wally.

She is survived by her mom, Judy Duke of Georgetown, who has been “mom” since Laura was a teenager; a daughter, Felicia Michaud and Felicia’s husband Kevin Michaud of Brunswick; her three grandsons, Sebastian, Mark and Perren of Brunswick; and her great-grandson, Jeremiah of Brunswick who are all the light of her life; brothers and sisters Pete Duke and his wife Liz Duke of Bucksport, her brother, Shawn Duke of Georgetown, Suzette Cozad of Brunswick, Dexter Ward-Duke of Tennessee, Henry Duke of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews who Laura also loved very much.

She was predeceased by her father, Herald Duke, her biological mother, Rose; her sons Carl White and Leonard Osnoel; brother, Jesse Duke, sister, Bonnie Ruth Larson, sister, Gerry Duke; and her grandson, Keenan Ambrose.

Laura enjoyed spending time with her mom, Judy, playing cards. Laughing and talking, visiting her daughter, grandkids and great-grandson and other family, driving around in her car, watching movies, visiting friends, helping people and being independent. She was also very devoted to her Christian beliefs and her faith.

There will be a graveside memorial at a later date in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate help with Laura’s final expenses at the funeral home.

Any donations anyone would like to make can go to Desmond Funeral Home under Laura’s name.