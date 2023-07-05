BOWDOINHAM – Donald McKinnon, 70, passed away on June 21, 2023 at Mid Coast Senior Health.
Don was born on Prince Edward Island, Canada on Sept. 29, 1952.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Temple McKinnon; daughter, Vanessa Rogers (Chris), a son, William McKinnon (Malinda); four grandchildren, Megan, Ashley, Trenton, Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Natalie; as well as many extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Gena Gagne McKinnon; foster parents John “Jack” and Millicent McInnis.
There will be no funeral services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life in September. A notice of location, time and date will be posted at a future date.
The family would also like to thank MCSH “the Garden” for the loving care he received while there and to CHANS Hospice for helping him through his darkest moments.
Please consider donating to the
Alzheimer’s Association.
