GORHAM – Gordon E. Junkins, 87, lifelong Gorham resident, passed away on July 9, 2023.
He was born in Gorham on Sept. 3, 1935.
Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and went on to serve the Town of Gorham as a police officer. He also proudly served as a firefighter and on the rescue for the Town of Gorham.
He is survived by his beloved wife- Darlene (Nadeau) Junkins; his children- Tracy Junkins, Karen Junkins, Jeffrey Junkins and his wife Lindsey, and MJ Edge and her husband William; grandchildren- Christopher Brown, Michael Brown, and Hunter Beleckis; and many other relatives and dear friends.
A graveside service with U.S. Army, Gorham Fire and Police Honors will be held on Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m., at Eastern Cemetery, downtown Gorham.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.
