DELAND, Fla. – David Bailey Wallace 80, passed away on April 21, 2023, in Deland, Fla. He was born in Bath, Maine on Jan. 23, 1943, to Burnette and Stanley Wallace.

David is survived by his wife of eight years, Ingeborg Wallace, brothers Brian and Mark (Sylvia) Wallace, uncle to Robin (Sean) Roberts and Jacob (Erin) Wallace, and grandchildren Bianca and Christian. He was predeceased by his parents.

David graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in entomology. He joined the Air National Guard, performing various telecommunications duties in Asia and Europe. Retiring from Bath Iron Works he continued his interest in traveling. David was a lifelong resident of Bath, Maine and spent winters in DeLeon Springs, Florida. An avid kayaker, hunter and traveler, he enjoyed pursing his interests throughout much of the world with his beloved wife Inge.

A Celebration of life will be held Aug. 19, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at North Woolwich Methodist Church on River Road. Friends and family are invited, refreshments to follow.