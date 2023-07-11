BRUNSWICK – Burton H. Blanch, 87, life’s journey ended on July 4, 2023, in the loving company of his beloved wife Elinor, daughter Bonnie, and son-in-law Bill Stutzke.

He was born in Lubec, Maine, on Oct. 17, 1935, the son of Lester and Natalie (Harvey) Blanch.

Burton grew up on the Blanch Brother’s Dairy Farm on the North Lubec Road in Lubec, Maine. As a result, he developed a love of animals and the outdoors at a young age. He worked on the farm as a young man, which involved harvesting wood, snow plowing, hauling fish, cutting ice, and of course tending the cows. He met the love of his life, Elinor when he was nineteen years old and they married two years later. In time their only daughter Bonnie was born and he taught her to be strong and think for herself.

He and Elinor bought the Sentinel Insurance Agency in Eastport which they grew into a thriving business and he was a member of the Professional Insurance Agents Association steering committee. Burton’s interest in his adopted community was immediate. He involved himself in community and civic affairs. Perhaps his greatest contributions were serving Eastport as a member as well as chairman of the Eastport Planning Board where he worked tirelessly to establish the Comprehensive Plan and to enable Eastport’s Waterfront Revitalization. He also was chairman of the Eastport Port Authority and maintained a keen interest in the Port’s activities.

Burton loved Passamaquoddy Bay, he enjoyed his fish weir for many years and in later years established a Salmon Farming business, Nellie B. Fisheries. He enjoyed all the activities associated with Nellie B. Fisheries especially being on the cages, feeding the fish. He served on the Maine Department of Marine Resources Council in support of Aquaculture in the State of Maine.

He enjoyed the Eastport Rotary Club and served as the president; was a member of the Knights of Pythias, Anchor Lodge 41, and the Lubec Grange.

Burton and Elinor traveled widely, visiting all of the United States except Oregon and Washington State, all of the Canadian Provinces, Mexico, Japan and various European countries. Burton loved best of all Down East Maine, Alaska, and the American West. He regaled all who knew him with stories of his many adventures near and far. He was a wonderful story teller and entertained many with his wit and wisdom.

There will be a celebration of Burton’s life, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Sunnybrook, 340 Bath Road, Brunswick. There will be another celebration of his life at a future date in Eastport, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.