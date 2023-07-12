Bonny Eagle graduate

receives $10K scholarship

Bonny Eagle High School graduate Gwendolyn Catalano has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Mitchell Institute.

Catalano, one of 166 high school recipients statewide, will receive four $2,500 installments.

The institute is a Maine-based nonprofit scholarship and research organization founded by former Sen. George J. Mitchell to improve college outcomes for students from every community in Maine.

Helping senior citizens

Aging in Buxton, a local group that provides help for the town’s aging residents, is seeking volunteers to expand and add programs.

The group has coordinated with Wayside Foods to provide U.S. Department of Agriculture food boxes to 65 families in Buxton. The once-a-month deliveries arrive at Public Works on Portland Road.

The agency has four volunteer drivers who provide transportation to medical appointments and more volunteers are needed with an increasing number of people calling.

For more information or to volunteer, call 579-0854 or email [email protected]

Playgroup for children

Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, is hosting a “Stories and Fun Playgroup” for young children at 9 a.m. on Mondays.

For more information, call or text Pastor Lynn Briggs at 256-9710.

Parade registration

Units and individuals who wish to participate in the town’s annual parade Aug. 12 can register by calling Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171, or find the form at buxton.me.us. The deadline to register is Aug. 8.

The parade theme is “Eat, sleep, play sports.” It is held during the annual festival sponsored by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton at Tory Hill at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.

