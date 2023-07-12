Public participation sought for hearing

To the editor,

The town of Kennebunk is to be commended for considering a 70-unit affordable housing project like the proposed by Kennebunk Savings to go in Alewive Park Drive, across from the southbound I-95 ramp in West Kennebunk.

This could be an opportunity for 70 housing units and some “green space.” As a resident of Warren’s Way in West Kennebunk, near the new Coastal Pines development, I am very concerned that if the town’s oversight of Coastal Pines is an example of the planning and execution of the Kennebunk Savings project, we will instead experience years of unchecked construction noise in our neighborhood from 7 a.m. until dark, constant truck traffic, trespassing by contractors, the destruction of more woodlands in our community, and little to no response from town leaders to our concerns.

I hope more residents near this project will reach out to the town manager and show up to the public hearing on July 24 at 7 p.m. in town hall, or by Zoom, to learn more and ask for growth with the integrity of our neighborhoods and community as a top priority.

Steven Kelley

Kennebunk

