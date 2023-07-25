PORTLAND – Leonora Antonetta (DiMillo) Macdaid, 90, passed away on Thursday July 20, 2023. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Interment will follow the service in Old Calvary Cemetery, in South Portland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Macdaid family.

