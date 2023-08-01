PORTLAND – Sandra F. Richard, 88, of Portland, Maine passed away peacefully on July 27, 2023.

Sandra, known fondly as Sandy, was born on June 20, 1935, and attended Portland schools. She will be remembered for her sassy sense of humor, generosity, and her classy fashion sense. She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, wife and friend. Sandy was particularly proud of her sons, who brought immense joy and fulfillment to her life. Their accomplishments were a source of deep pride for her, and she supported them with unwavering love and encouragement. Sandy loved her time working for the DiMillo family’s restaurant. First, as a bartender at the old location on Commercial Street, and years later as their bookkeeper on the floating restaurant until her retirement. Between these chapters of her life, Sandy and her husband Leo embarked on a venture of their own, owning and operating the cherished seafood retail store and restaurant known affectionately as Jeff’s. In her retirement years, Sandy continued to enjoy life to the fullest. She found joy in simple pleasures like car rides, savoring meals at various restaurants, and sharing laughter and quality time with her sons and her companion Sonny. Sandy was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #188 in Portland, Maine and served for many years as their Treasurer. Her dedication to the organization and her community exemplified her generous spirit and sense of responsibility to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents Bruce and Lorraine Allen, her second husband Leo Richard, and her companion Sonny Nelson. She is survived by her son Kevin Murphy, and wife Laurie, son Jeffrey Richard, wife Amy, and grandsons Trent and Lucas, stepdaughter Liz Coleman, and grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah and Emily, and her beloved sister Wanda Johnson, and her daughters Kim Chilton and Kristin Bolton. Sandy’s memory will forever hold a cherished place in the hearts of all those who loved her deeply, and her presence will be profoundly missed.

To celebrate her remarkable life, visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday, August 4 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland immediately followed by a Service of Remembrance. To share condolences, please visit ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Sandy’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Freeport Place and Hawthorne House in Freeport, Maine, and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Their unwavering care and support provided comfort during a challenging time and will forever be treasured.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that those who wish to honor Sandy’s memory consider making a donation to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

c/o 390 US-1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous