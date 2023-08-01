BRUNSWICK – Norrine Anne Burnett – beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend – passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born on June 12, 1939 in Brockton, Mass. to Albina and Robert Looney. Growing up the second of six children in the tight quarters of Winthrop Street, she was affectionately acknowledged as a generous, no-nonsense caretaker to many. She attended Saint Patrick’s Catholic School in Brockton, Mass., and earned her teaching degree from Bridgewater State College in 1961.

She met William Burnett of Whitman, Mass. in 1960. They were married in 1962 and remained each other’s closest companions for over 61 years.

Norrine’s elementary school teaching career spanned nearly four decades. She was admired and respected by her colleagues and students for her high standards, sharp humor, and straightforward ways.

The years that she stayed home to raise her three children are filled with memories of summers at the family cottage in Pocasset, Mass., creative, well-celebrated holidays – and plenty of chores and projects! She never missed a game, or a play and was always ready with her red pen correcting homework. She taught us all the art of the yard sale bargain. She was a hands-on parent who made her children and her grandchildren feel known and loved.

Norrine and Bill spent their early retirement tending to their 20-acre property and daylily farm in Mattapoisett, Mass, where they lived for 39 years. In 2016, they made their last move together to Brunswick.

Norrine is survived by her husband, Bill Burnett; her sister, Judy Merra; her children, Laurie Burnett, Lisa Bossi and Michael Burnett; and her four grandchildren, Lila, Jack, Clara and Sam.

