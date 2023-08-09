PORTLAND – Melissa Murphy, 35, of Cumberland Road, North Yarmouth passed away Thursday Aug. 3, 2023 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Portland on Dec. 6, 1987. Melissa was raised by her guardians Li and David Brown. She attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 2006.

Melissa was employed by local hotels and restaurants. Melissa then attended York County Community College for Veterinary Care. She worked at various Veterinarian Offices, the most recent being Yarmouth Veterinary office.

Melissa was a very social person. She loved people and attending her children’s sporting events. Melissa also enjoyed camping and swimming.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Murphy of North Yarmouth; her children Connor Murphy and Alison Cook of North Yarmouth; her guardian parents Li and David Brown of Saco; three brothers, Victor and John Bruno of New Hampshire, and David Brown of Washington D.C., a sister, Amie Fagan of Florida, brother-in-law, Justin Murphy; her birth mother, Robyn Johnson of Alfred; and other extended family.

Visiting hours are to be held Saturday Aug. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).

