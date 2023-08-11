MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Caleb David Martineau, 23, passed away on Aug. 3, 2023 in Middletown, Conn. Caleb was born in Maine on Aug. 17, 1999 to Donald and Kimberly Martineau of Saco, and he was the third of four children they raised together.

Caleb was homeschooled and graduated in 2016 from Royal Academy and Biddeford Tech where he had studied auto mechanics and auto body. He had painted at times with his dad and brother in his father’s painting business. He had a strong work ethic and was an auto body technician in Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut where he had moved to be close to his brother.

Caleb loved the outdoors, nature, science and history. Some of his favorite memories were his hikes to Baxter State Park with his brother and dad, climbing Mt. Katahdin, the family vacations to Yellowstone, Smokey Mountains, Yosemite and Grand Canyon, the trip with family and close friends to Washington D.C., among others. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball, and was a tough competitor.

He was a quiet, kind, loving person who was a light to those closest to him. He was witty with a quick sense of humor, contagious laugh and talent for storytelling. He was smart and insightful with admiral integrity. He was an honest friend, never two-faced with anyone. Caleb never asked much of anyone but always showed up for others. He was thoughtful and sensitive. He was spoken of highly by his employers and even landlords – anyone who met him.

Words cannot come close to expressing the deepest sorrow and pain and emptiness we feel over losing Caleb. We do know he is no longer suffering from the depression he experienced. He is safe in Jehovah God’s memory and we have firm conviction that we will see him again – healthy and happy – in God’s new world. Revelation 21:4; John 5:28,29

Caleb was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Adelbert and Alice Martineau.

He is survived by his parents who adored him; his devoted brother and best friend, Jonah Martineau of Cromwell, Conn., his loving and supportive sisters, Chelsey Martineau of Biddeford, and Amanda Whitlock and her husband Ethan of Johns Island, S.C.; his maternal grandmother, Audrey Burgos of Saco, his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Kathy Bergeron of E. Wakefield, N.H.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were like family.

We will welcome him back soon.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be private. A zoom link will be provided on Caleb’s obituary page on the Cote Funeral Home website.

To view Caleb’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

