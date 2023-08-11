Dog Days of Bridgton

Attention all dog owners and dog lovers – Dog Days of Bridgton will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Bridgton Community Center.

Pampered pooches and their people are encouraged to stop by and spend some time enjoying the outdoors and meet new friends. The event features vendors, dog rescues, games, raffles and more.

All dogs must be on a leash. For more information, go to bridgtoncommunitycenter.org, email info@bridgtoncommunitycenter.org or call 647-3116.

LEA annual meeting

The Lakes Environmental Association will hold its annual meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bear Mountain Inn, 364 Waterford Road in Waterford. The public is invited to meet LEA staff and board members and learn about the organization’s current projects to protect the region’s lakes and ponds.

Good Life Market in Raymond will cater the event, which may be held outside under a tent or inside the inn depending on weather.

Space is limited, so get your tickets soon at mainelakes.org.

Hospital golf tournament

Bridgton Hospital will host its 31st annual golf tournament Sept. 13 at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club.

All proceeds will go toward purchasing new medical equipment for the hospital. This long-standing tournament has raised more than $1 million to support the services and programs offered by Bridgton Hospital since it began in 1991.

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a group of four. The $125 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch and refreshments, hors d’oeuvres after play, player gifts, prizes and more. Business sponsorships are also available and include marketing benefits, player registrations and raffle tickets.

Player registrations and sponsorship information can be found at cmhc.org/bridgton-golf.

To register, sponsor or learn more about the tournament, contact the Central Maine Healthcare’s Philanthropy Office at 795-2685 or email bridgtonhospitalgiving@cmhc.org.

