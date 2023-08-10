Art

Through Aug. 25

Jeanne Oullette, oils: 10-5 p.m. daily, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Books/Authors

Aug. 14

JB Harris, author talk: “The Immigrant’s Wife,” 7-9 p.m., Grand Central Wine Bar, 256 Sebago Road, Sebago. jbharrisbooks.com

Aug. 16

Summer Book Discussion Project: “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty. Part 2, 2 p.m., Casco Public Library, 5 Leach Hill Road, Casco. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

Chuck Radis author talk: “John Jenkins, Mayor of Maine,” 6 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org

S.R. Clark author talk: “Mrs. Robinson,” 6:30 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. north-gorham.lib.me.us

Film

Aug. 10

“Erin Brockovich” (2000): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“Michael” (1996): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 12

“E.T.” (1982): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 14

“Turning Red” (2022): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Aug. 15

“Memphis Belle” (1990): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 16

“Moana” (2016): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 17

“The Grapes of Wrath” (1940): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“Under the Tuscan Sun” (2003): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Aug. 19

“Goonies” (1985): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Stand By Me” (1986): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Aug. 10

Dan Waxman and Friends: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Motor Booty Affair: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 11

Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

LC Williams and the Driver: 6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Memphis Lightning, Bonnie Edwards: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $20. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Alec MacGillivray: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Aug. 12

Outer Space Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Jen Chapin: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Aug. 13

Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $80. stonemountainartscenter.com

Aug. 15

Band Beyond Description: 6 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free. westbrookcommunitycenter.org

Aug. 16

Bill Berlinghoff: 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Aug. 17

Pat Foley: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Neil Young Tribute: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com

Aug. 18

Love and Theft, Shawn Theriault: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Rick Watson and the Unsung Heroes: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Aug. 19

Barney Martin, James Taylor Tribute: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com

Joe Nichols, Nick Casey: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

David Wilcox: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $35. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Marc Black: 7:30 p.m., Tassel Top Park, Tasseltop Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Aug. 20

Jim Brady: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Through Aug. 31

Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

Theater

Aug. 18-20

“Anastasia, Youth Edition”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15, $13 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

