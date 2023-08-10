Art
Through Aug. 25
Jeanne Oullette, oils: 10-5 p.m. daily, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com
Books/Authors
Aug. 14
JB Harris, author talk: “The Immigrant’s Wife,” 7-9 p.m., Grand Central Wine Bar, 256 Sebago Road, Sebago. jbharrisbooks.com
Aug. 16
Summer Book Discussion Project: “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty. Part 2, 2 p.m., Casco Public Library, 5 Leach Hill Road, Casco. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org
Chuck Radis author talk: “John Jenkins, Mayor of Maine,” 6 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org
S.R. Clark author talk: “Mrs. Robinson,” 6:30 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. north-gorham.lib.me.us
Film
Aug. 10
“Erin Brockovich” (2000): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
“Michael” (1996): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Aug. 12
“E.T.” (1982): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Aug. 14
“Turning Red” (2022): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Aug. 15
“Memphis Belle” (1990): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Aug. 16
“Moana” (2016): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Aug. 17
“The Grapes of Wrath” (1940): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
“Under the Tuscan Sun” (2003): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Aug. 19
“Goonies” (1985): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
“Stand By Me” (1986): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com
Music
Aug. 10
Dan Waxman and Friends: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Motor Booty Affair: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com
Aug. 11
Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead
LC Williams and the Driver: 6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org
Memphis Lightning, Bonnie Edwards: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $20. lennyspub.com
Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Alec MacGillivray: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Aug. 12
Outer Space Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Jen Chapin: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com
Aug. 13
Steep Canyon Rangers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $80. stonemountainartscenter.com
Aug. 15
Band Beyond Description: 6 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free. westbrookcommunitycenter.org
Aug. 16
Bill Berlinghoff: 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us
Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Aug. 17
Pat Foley: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Neil Young Tribute: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. Free. downtownwestbrook.com
Aug. 18
Love and Theft, Shawn Theriault: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Rick Watson and the Unsung Heroes: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Aug. 19
Barney Martin, James Taylor Tribute: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com
Joe Nichols, Nick Casey: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Sean Mencher: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
David Wilcox: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft, Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $35. hayloftatdragonfly.com
Marc Black: 7:30 p.m., Tassel Top Park, Tasseltop Road, Raymond. raymondvillagelibrary.org
Aug. 20
Jim Brady: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Through Aug. 31
Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com
Theater
Aug. 18-20
“Anastasia, Youth Edition”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15, $13 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org
