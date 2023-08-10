Craft fair and lawn sale – Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Rain or shine during the Dorcas Society Fest and Buxton community parade. Hot dogs, chips, water and baked goods on church lawn.

Yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kiwanis Beach, 40 Kiwanis Beach Road, Standish. Spaces $20, to benefit the Giving Tree of Maine. Contact givingtreeofmaine@gmail.com or 602-9671.

Gray Wild Blueberry Festival – Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, Gray. Blueberry baking contests, artisans, crafters, live music, demonstrations and more.

