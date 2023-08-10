Ledoux attends homeless vet discussion

Westbrook Veterans’ Service Officer Arty Ledoux and Westbrook veteran Rebecca Boaz attended a panel discussion on veterans’ homelessness featuring U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough last week at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

The panel also included Sen. Angus King, Rep. Chellie Pingree, USM President Jacqueline Edmondson, Togus VA Homeless Team Coordinator Amy Morin and Togus VA Mental Health Chief Nathaniel Cooney. Dan Hodgkins, senior director of social work at Preble Street Resource Center, which hosted the discussion, moderated the discussion.

Wastewater facility earns honor for PWD

The Portland Water District has received the 2022 Peak Performance Award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies for its Westbrook/Gorham and Cape Elizabeth Regional Wastewater Treatment facilities.

The Peak Performance Award recognizes member facilities for excellence in wastewater treatment as measured by compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

NACW represents public wastewater and storm water agencies of all sizes nationwide.

Underground Railroad plaque

Westbrook Historical Society will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Westbrook Commons to dedicate a plaque at the site of an Underground Railroad safehouse, according to President Mike Sanphy.

The Underground Railroad in the 1800s helped smuggle slaves out of the South to freedom in Canada.

Free summer concerts

Westbrook’s free summer concerts continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, with Motor Booty Affair at Vallee Square. Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a $10-$15 suggested donation. Band Beyond Description performs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Riverbank Park.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 15, 1973, that Florence Ouellette of North Street celebrated her 99th birthday on Aug. 12. She resided with her son-in-law and daughter, Ludger and Blanche Vachon.

