Bikes, music and more at Community Fair

The 2023 New Gloucester Community Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the fairgrounds at 106 Bald Hill Road.

Nine new bicycles will be raffled off at noontime. The only requirement is attending the fair between 9 a.m. and noon and picking up a free raffle ticket at the information booth.

As for live music, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Michael Krapovicky returns this year from 9 to 11 a.m. The New Gloucester-based Christie Ray Trio takes the stage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ray is a singer-songwriter-musician who performs cover songs and originals.

The New Gloucester Public Library once again will host a coloring contest for the fair. Stop by the library any time to color or pick up an entry and submit it by noon Thursday, Aug. 17. Judges will review the entries and multiple winners will be announced around noon Aug. 19 at the Community Fair bandstand. First, second and third place prizes are awarded for five age groups: pre-K, first-third grade, fourth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and adults. Visit the library’s Facebook page to learn more.

Food trucks in attendance will include Crepe Elizabeth, Sook Thai Mobile Kitchen, L/A Taco and B&R Dairy Bar Ice Cream Truck.

To stay updated, visit the Community Fair’s Facebook page.

Wabanaki Marketplace

The annual festival of award-winning Wabanaki artists returns from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village. The Wabanaki Marketplace provides an opportunity to purchase crafts directly from Maine’s nationally-recognized Wabanaki artists.

A wide selection of crafts is offered at a range of prices. Cash and personal checks are accepted by all artists. Admission is free.

While supplies last, barbecue dinner plates will be available for purchase.

More than 40 members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet tribes will demonstrate traditional Wabanaki art forms including basket making, stone carving, bark etching, beadwork and jewelry.

At 1 p.m., the Burnurwurbskek Singers will perform traditional northeast Native American songs. Learn about the group at burnurwurbskeksingers.com.

A complete list of participating artists and a full schedule of events will be released soon. Visit maineshakers.com or their Facebook page for updates.

Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run Maine is an after-school program that teaches girls in grades 3-8 connections between physical and emotional health. Girls train and then complete a 5K at the end of the season. Girls ages 16-18 can volunteer to be junior coaches.

The Gray-New Gloucester location hosts programs for grades 3-5 at Memorial Elementary School in New Gloucester.

Sessions take place from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 19 and ending Nov. 16. The registration fee is $20-$160 on a sliding scale. Scholarships are available.

Register at girlsontherunmaine.org. Contact Shelley Blake at blakeshel3@gmail.com with any questions.

