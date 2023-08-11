WOOLWICH – Edward William Herr, Jr., 78, of River Road passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Lancaster, Pa. on Feb. 26, 1945, a son of Edward William and Dorothy (Sauerbaugh) Herr, Sr.

He attended Catholic schools and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and New Hampshire College with a Bachelor of Science degree in September 1987. On Oct. 5, 1984, he married Pamela Ambrose. He served for over 20 years in the United States Navy, retiring in 1983. He was employed as a manager at Gibbs and Cox, retiring in 2007. He owned and operated “Ed’s Stuff” antique shop in Woolwich.

He enjoyed spending time with family, high school wrestling matches, traveling to see family and grandchildren who live out of state, trips to Disney, playing card games with friends, collecting treasures and old-time rock ‘n roll of the ’50-’60s era.

Ed is survived by his wife, Pamela Herr of Woolwich; five sons, Kerry Herr and his wife Jessica of Missouri, Fred Morse of Bath, Christopher Dunning and his wife Jennifer of Gulfport, Fla., Brendian Herr of Woolwich and Brian Herr of Bath, two daughters, Donna Herr of Ireland and Gina Chesties and her husband William of Woolwich; one brother, Ronnie Herr of South Carolina, one sister, Patty Ann Lintner of Pennsylvania, two brothers-in-law, Merle Ambrose Jr. and his wife Mary of Woolwich and Lee Pearson and his partner Michelle, two sisters-in-law, Stacey Combs and her partner Shawn and Lucille “Bunny” Ambrose and her husband Wayne of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren, Jacob Freeman, Caroline Dunagan and her husband Alec, Dakota Freeman, Georgia Dunning, Karsen Herr, Rowan Herr, Harrison Dunning, Callie Chesties, Penelope Herr, Beckham Chesties, Eliza Dunning and Leland Dunning; many cousins, nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Douglas Herr and William Herr, one brother-in-law, Jere Lintner.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 17 at Daigle Funeral Home 819 High St., Bath. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich with military honors. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the families home.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a

charity of your choice.

