PORTLAND – Suzanne C. LaRoche, 80, of Portland, died Thursday Aug. 17, 2023 at 75 State Street after a period of declining health. For the last 1 ½ years she considered 75 State Street her second home and found many friends among the staff and residents.

Suzanne was born in Portland March 23, 1943, the daughter of Dearborn and Sylvia (Wansor) Shaw and younger sister to Donna. She lived on Peaks Island during her grade school years, prior to moving to Sylvia Lane in Portland and attending Deering High School. She married a high school love, had two children “Deb and Dave” and moved to Concord, N.H. for several years.

Life then required a “course correction” (as it often does!) and Suzanne moved back to Portland where she spent her remaining years. She married Robert LaRoche Nov. 15, 1976, attended courses at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute, and worked for over 30 years as a chef in several Portland facilities…. one being 75 State Street. Upon moving in as a resident she went straight down to the kitchen to see if she could find old comrades and sure enough, she did! The familiarity of this space was comforting (for all of us).

Suzanne cherished her yearly trips to Aruba with Bob, summer excursions off the Maine coast to Long Island, attending big-name concerts, enjoying beach life, both locally and in the Caribbean, and many trips to Elkton, Md. to visit her beloved sister.

She LOVED reading (nonfiction only) and when her vision began to fail she discovered audiobooks. She loved animals… especially cats… and before she had your own she spoiled the neighbor’s J Mostly, she loved her family.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Robert P. LaRoche; her children, Deborah Simonton of Laconia, N.H. and David Simonton and his wife Pauline of Concord, N.H.; her grandchildren, Brooke and Jodie Simonton, Danielle Smith and her husband Justin, Brittany Regis and her husband Paul and Lindsay Mullen and her husband Jack; her great-grandchildren, Houston, Leah, Brooke, Isla, Emerson, Hazel, Isaac, Everett and Walker; and her sister, Donna Place and her husband, Jere of Elkton, Md.

Suzanne will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

To view Suzanne’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial donations may be made to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous