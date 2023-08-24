Callow Sr., Richard Paul 86, of Peaks Island, Aug. 22, in Scarborough. Visit/Service 2-4 p.m., Aug. 26, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Callow Sr., Richard Paul 86, of Peaks Island, Aug. 22, in Scarborough. Visit/Service 2-4 p.m., Aug. 26, Jones, Rich & Barnes ...
Callow Sr., Richard Paul 86, of Peaks Island, Aug. 22, in Scarborough. Visit/Service 2-4 p.m., Aug. 26, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.