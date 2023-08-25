SOUTH PORTLAND – Joseph John Madjerac, Jr., 91, of South Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday Aug. 17, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Joseph was born on March 11, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Joseph and Josephine (Verderber) Madjerac. He grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa. with his sister, Anna Mae. He attended Central Catholic High where he graduated in 1950, he then went to work in a local steel mill.

Joseph joined the Coast Guard in 1951-’57. He met his wife, Antoinette Montecalvo in 1953 and they married in September of 1954. After leaving the Coast Guard where he started as an electrician’s apprentice, he worked at several different jobs including Maine Central Railroad, Portland Terminal, Fairchild Semiconductor. He owned and operated Aladdin Electric until 1992.

Joseph was a kind and gentle soul who also had a wicked and self deprecating sense of humor that made everyone laugh. He was the most compassionate, humble, kind hearted and loving man. He would do anything for anyone and never expected anything in return. Joe loved to meet all of his friends at the Eagles club in Portland where he was a member for many years. He was an avid Steelers fan.

He enjoyed going to Oxford Casino with his beloved Dorothy “Dot” Pizzo of 24 years. Dot was a wonderful and caring partner who rarely ever left his side, they were inseparable. She was wonderful to all of Joe’s family members. Their love was so apparent to everyone. Dot’s a fixture of this family and we will never forget the life and love they had together. The whole family is forever grateful to Dot.

Joe was a loving father, grandfather, partner, uncle and friend. He was the happiest surrounded by family, especially loving Christmas gatherings at his place.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents; his late wife, Antoinette; daughter, Donna Rague, sons-in-law Mark Greye and Mark Thiboutot.

He is survived by his partner, Dorothy Pizzo; son, Joseph and his wife Lisa, daughters Denise and Maria; grandchildren Brianna and her husband Matt, Andrea, Kristina and Rachel to which Joe would lovingly yell as they were leaving “Thank God and Greyhound you’re gone!” (lyrics by Roy Clark). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Holly, Ruby, Isabelle, Pierce; and niece, Theresa Kareta.

A private burial will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Animal Refuge League

﻿of Greater Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous