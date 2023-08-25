Kane, Kevin Michael 45, of Portland, August 21. Services, Holy Cross, 10 a.m., August 26, followed by a gathering at Hobbs Funeral home, South Portland.
Kane, Kevin Michael 45, of Portland, August 21. Services, Holy Cross, 10 a.m., August 26, followed by a gathering at Hobbs Funeral home, South Portland.
