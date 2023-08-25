BATH – Michael Thomas Selee, 52, passed away at his home on Aug. 16, 2023, after an extensive history of struggling with his mental health.

Born Nov. 19, 1970, in San Diego, Calif., to George C. Selee and Carol Ann Santilli Selee, Michael was a beloved son and younger brother.

Music, alongside his faith, were the greatest passions in his life, and through these mediums Michael’s true essence and character can most clearly be appreciated for who he was: kind, compassionate, and genuinely big-hearted.

Michael touched the souls of many, in spite of the devastating battle he fought for so long with himself. Michael’s earthly presence has left us, but his spirit can be felt around us, and his legacy will live on. May his tragic departure serve to improve the quality of care and services given to our vulnerable communities.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carol Ann Santilli; and his youngest brother, Charles Leonard Selee. He is survived by his sister Angelisa Jipson (Tim) of Bowdoin, brother Bryan Selee (Billie Cereste) of Harpswell, and his father George Selee of Homosassa, Fla., and niece, Piper Atkins of Brunswick, and Montreal, Canada.

A private committal will be observed at Bayview Cemetery, Bowdoin. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, at J.R. Maxwell and Co., in Bath. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com, where a longer writeup can be found.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to

http://www.charitywater.org

an organization dear to Michael.

