WINSLOW – Michael M. Franck, 67, of Winslow, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 18, 2023.

He is survived by his daughter, Sadie Franck, of Portland.

My dad was quite a character. He lived a difficult life, and like many of us, made mistakes along the way. These experiences made him the interesting and compassionate person he lived as. His early life was full of traveling, meeting new people on the road, and just going wherever the wind blew.

These experiences made him a great storyteller. As a child, I loved all the embellished bedtime stories he would tell me about his childhood shenanigans. He also reminisced about his hitchhiking days during the ’70s and had wished to make another cross-country road trip before he passed. That never happened, but I hope he is visiting the beaches of San Diego, Calif. with his grand dog, Shadow, as I write this.

My favorite memory of my dad will always be the time he and I climbed Bradbury Mountain in the middle of the night. We sat at the top and watched the shooting stars while he told me stories. There are many memories I cherish: going to drive-ins as a kid, going fishing, taking Shadow to run the trails at Little Long Pond, listening to Pink Floyd and Frank Zappa, and really, just spending time together.

He taught me how to be wise, treat people with kindness, listen to my intuition, and he always told me how much he loved me. I will miss our coffee talks in the park, his sense of humor, him emphatically describing his love for his cat Tyson, and me buying him cashews and pistachios for his birthday every year. There is just too much to list. Most of all I will miss hearing his voice and his great dad hugs.

I love you, Dad. I will miss you, always.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous