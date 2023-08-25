MADDISON HEIGHTS, Va. – Ronald Erwin Wills, 83 of Madison Heights, Va., passed away on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023. He was born on July 18, 1940, in Bridgton, to Etta (Libby) and Albert Stanley Wills. He attended schools in Bridgton, Oxford and Bath, Maine.
Ron worked in the pipe shop at Bath Iron Works for 44 years. He also volunteered in numerous rolls including in church, scouting (serving at Woolwich Cub Scout Master), and, after retirement, spending many years doing odd jobs at Chop Point School in Woolwich.
In September 1961 he married Constance J. Veilleux and they made their home in Bath and Woolwich where they raised three children.
In May 2019 he married Donna Barrios and they split their time between Virginia and Maine.
Ron is pre-deceased by his brother Clyde Wills and his first wife Connie Veilleux Wills.
He is survived by his wife of four years, Donna; a daughter, Cathy Bliss and her husband Randy of Madison; two sons, Dan and his wife Leah Wills of Goffstown, N.H., John and his wife Sarah Wills of Westmoreland, N.H.; and two grandchildren, Amanda and Stewart Wills, stepdaughters, Heather Smith and her husband Jay of Madison Heights, Va., and Heidi LeSueur and her husband Larry of Madison Heights, Va., stepson Lonnie Barrios of Dallas, Texas, and numerous stepgrandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Friday September 1, 2 p.m., at the North Woolwich Methodist Church, 941 River Road, Woolwich.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions in his memory be made to Chop Point School, 425 Chops Point Rd, Woolwich, Maine 04579 or Advent Christian Church Campground,
128 Lewiston Street,
Mechanic Falls, ME 04256.
