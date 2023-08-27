OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Patricia A. (Beck) Johnson, 73, of Old Orchard Beach, passed peacefully at home with her family at her side on Aug. 15, 2023.

She was born in Lynn, Mass. on Aug. 26, 1949, the daughter of Joseph H. and Mary T. (Deehy) Beck. She was raised in Peabody, Mass. and graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 1967 and Lynn Hospital School of Nursing in 1970.

After many years of nursing, Pat began a new career in HR at Fairchild Semiconductor and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of New England. She retired to enjoy life to the fullest as a snowbird between Maine and Sarasota, Fla. with her beloved dog, Bella.

Pat was a beautiful and loving soul who made lifelong friends everywhere she went. Her eyes were a beautiful ocean blue, her smile and contagious laugh could light up the darkest of rooms. She enjoyed spending time with and entertaining her family and friends. She was the heart and soul of both her Sarasota, Fla. and Maine communities. She couldn’t just cook for one, two or three…if she wasn’t cooking for 10-20, she wasn’t doing it right. She was an avid Five Crowns and Skip-Bo card player who even towards the end and in her sleep, could beat you.

She was generous and selfless with her time and her love in the care of her parents in their later years. She always had an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on and was a strong guiding force and positive influence on her children and grandchildren. She was the glue that kept friends and family together and will be missed beyond words. She didn’t just love you, she LUFF’d you.

She is survived by her daughters Jennifer Gibbon and husband Fred Walsh, Heather (Gibbon) Violette and husband Mike; her brother, Bob Beck and wife Barbara, her sister-in-law, what’s her name a.k.a. Jane (Ayers) Beck; her grandchildren, Sarah Twomey, Rhianna Sembach and husband Patrick, Ryan Walsh, and Aiden Tipton; niece and nephews Alexa and Michael Beck, Joe Beck and Emily Morin, Jason Beck and fiancé Hannah Droney; the Deehy and the Wood cousins; her lifelong sisters by choice, Candy Moore and Jan Mason; her Esplanade family in Sarasota, Fla.; and her Cider Hill family in Old Orchard.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved brother, Marty Beck; and nephew, Chris Beck.

As per her wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To share condolences and memories with the family, please go to http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s name

may be given to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

Or

Special Olympics Maine

Attn: Phil

525 Main St. Unit D

South Portland, ME 04106

http://www.somaine.org

