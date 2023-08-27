PORTLAND – Raymond Pomerleau, 92, of Portland, passed away peacefully at the Cedars Nursing Facility on Aug. 11, 2023.

Ray was born on Dec. 22, 1930 to Wilfred and Elsie (Butters) Pomerleau of Westbrook. Ray attended Westbrook schools and then began working at SD Warren Paper Mill. He was a proud member of the Local 1069 Union and retired after 40 years of employment.

In 1956 Ray met his future wife, Rena Marquis, while she was attending nursing school and splitting her time between Portland and Baltimore, Md. They would marry in 1958 and have a son, Michael, in 1973. Upon retiring from the mill, Ray and Rena would take bus trips along the coast, or to the mountains of Pennsylvania and New York.

In Ray’s time off, he enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, fishing, singing in small local shows, and spending time with his son. He was passionate about taking Michael to Cub Scout outings, and watching him play Farm and Little League. He liked to brag about Michael to anyone who would listen.

This past year, when Michael was pictured in the paper, he repeatedly showed his friends at the Cedars.

Ray was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was proud to have the honor of giving back to his community; He volunteered for 12 years at the Preble Street Soup Kitchen, and 20 years at St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen.

In 2013, Ray’s only grandchild, Dylan Pomerleau, was born. Ray adored Dylan, and loved hearing about his adventures snowboarding, hiking or kayaking. Later in his life, Ray would save his BINGO winnings (candy) to share with his grandson.

Ray was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Elsie; wife of 64 years, Rena Pomerleau; brother, Conrad Pomerleau, sister, Winifred and husband Joseph Cavallero, and brother-in-law, Brian Sullivan.

Ray is survived by his son, Michal Pomerleau, and wife, Jennifer Annis; grandson, Dylan Pomerleau; sister-in-law, Patricia O’Brien Pomerleau, sister-in-law, Sylvia Sullivan, brother-in-law, Lionel and Louise Marquis; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.

Ray’s family would like to give thanks to the staff at Southern Maine Hospice and the staff at the Sam L. Cohen skilled nursing floor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland.

Arrangements are with Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Good Shepard Food Bank.

