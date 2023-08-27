KENNEBUNK – Richard Oliver Going, 95, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023.

An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel and interment thereafter at Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Richard’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous