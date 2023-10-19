Halloween returns to Main Street

The Westbrook-Gorham Community Chamber’s annual Halloween on Main Street is ready to roll again after a hiatus during the pandemic.

On the Friday before Halloween, Oct. 27, the children’s parade of costumes will begin at 5 p.m. and the costume contest at 5:30. Downtown businesses and local groups along Main Street will offer trick-or-treat goodies between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Veterans services to be discussed at historical society meeting

Westbrook Veteran Services will discuss the resources available for the city’s veterans and their family members at the Westbrook Historical Society’s historic meeting Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. The historical society is located at 426 Bridge St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 17, 1973, that Jane Lemay of Westbrook was a senior majoring in pharmacy at Northeastern University. She was a graduate of Catherine McAuley High School in Portland.

