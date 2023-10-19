Pumpkin painting

Gorham Cooperative Preschool’s annual pumpkin painting event is set for 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. The event will be outdoors on the lawn at 28 Ball Park Road. Donations to support the school will be accepted. Call 839-4706 to learn more.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 17, 1973, that the Gorham SnoGoers elected Kenneth Pike as president, Mike Barter as vice president, Donna Barter as secretary and Stan Libby as treasurer.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 12 that the U.S. public debt was $33,523,064,674,012.35.

