LEWISTON – Maurice “Buzz” Bussiere, 81 passed away Oct. 17, 2023, due to complications relating to lung cancer. His wife and daughter were by his side.

Born in Lewiston, the only son of Ledowiska (Mike) Chabot and Anjelo (Chuck) Bussiere, he joined the Air Force at a young age where he trained as a radar technician. At one point during his 12 years of service, he was named Airman of the year.

After retiring from the Air Force he worked for Picker X-Ray repairing hospital equipment and eventually moved up to become district manager of New England and states as far down and including Pennsylvania.

When time came to retire he loved spending time at Two Lakes Campground in Oxford where he played Santa for several “Christmas in July” events, spending winters in Florida where he loved hanging out with “the garage guys”, and most recently traveling to France. At home he enjoyed exploring his ancestry which he traced back to 911 A.D.

He was predeceased by his parents Ledowiska (Mike) and Anjelo (Chuck) Bussiere; sister, Diane Pratt; and son, David Bussiere.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Acker of Buxton; daughter, Michelle Bussiere and partner Jim Grattelo of Naples; grandson, Niko Torres of Tampa Fla.; sisters Aline Nadeau of Lewiston, Irene Harrison and husband Harry of Michigan, Sue Cote and husband Rick of Hallowell; stepson, Brian Conklin and his wife Sara of Gorham and their children Benjamin and Anna; and numerous nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews.

Visitation will be Sunday Nov. 5 at the Fortin Group in Lewiston on Horton Street from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., with lunch following for those who would like to attend.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240, 207-784-4584.

