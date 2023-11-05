Thomas, Janice Mischel 74, of Peaks Island, Oct. 27, at home. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Nov. 11, New Brackett Church on Peaks Island. Arrangements Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home
