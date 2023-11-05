SPRINGVALE – Michael J. Gerity, of Hanson Ridge Road, died peacefully on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

Michael was born in South Portland on Dec. 8, 1956, the son of John F. Gerity and Marie S. (Lecher) Gerity. He was the youngest of three children raised in a quintessential neighborhood on Goudy Street. He graduated from South Portland High School, class of 1975. Michael was senior class president and was a talented basketball player. He had great knowledge of the game and was a passionate and skilled competitor. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine in 1979.

While in college, Michael started working in the banking industry as a teller with Maine National Bank. He worked his way through the ranks and spent 30-plus years in the banking business, most of those years as a respected commercial lender.

While Michael was a banker by trade, he was a musician at heart. Michael’s true passion in life was music. A self-taught guitarist as a teenager, he enjoyed playing in a four-person band. Throughout his life, the guitar brought joy and happiness not only to him but to all those who heard him sing and play. Michael played at school concerts for his children and grandchildren, holidays with friends and family, social events and even just sitting by a campfire. Listening to Michael play and sing, you would hear songs from some of his favorites including James Taylor, The Beatles, Tom Petty and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young just to name a few. Even during his illness, you’d find him playing at the hospital, bringing a smile to all those around. He loved not only to play music but to listen to and learn about it.

In addition to his love of music, Michael was also passionate about reading, and especially enjoyed biographies and learning about people and their lives. Michael was a passionate sports fan, and loved to play golf and watch sports, both in person and on TV. The Masters, a Celtics game or a New England Patriots game would often be found on the television or radio.

Michael’s priority was his friends and family. He always thought of others first, and was extremely devoted to his parents, sisters, children, partner, friends and coworkers. Michael’s kindness, thoughtfulness and laughter made him easy to love. He treasured his lifelong friendships with his close friends from South Portland. Michael loved being a Dad. He always made time for his children. Bedtime stories and lullabies were a nightly event, even after a long day at the office. He attended every school event, extra-curricular activity and milestone moments in his daughter and son’s lives. He was a wonderful Dad, yet, he was an even better “Popi” to his four grandsons. Popi was present at all major events in his grandsons’ lives but he also loved just being there for the small moments too.

The true love of Michael’s life was his partner, Suzanne. For the past 15 years, Michael was blessed to love and be loved by his best friend. They loved to laugh together, and shared an affection for good food, especially desserts. Suzanne brought out the best in Michael and made him the happiest he had ever been.

Michael was predeceased by his father, John F. Gerity; and a nephew, Jonathan Knights.

He is survived by his devoted partner, Suzanne Roux of Springvale; daughter, Kaleigh Deering and her husband Jeremy of Scarborough, son, Trevor Gerity of Saco, stepson, Joshua Roux and partner Suzanna Begin of Sanford, stepson, Nicholas Roux and wife Liz of Sanford; and four grandchildren, Jackson Deering, Lucas Deering, Mason Deering and Levi Roux; two sisters, Linda and her husband Nick Knights of South Portland, and Pamela and Michael Martin of Scarborough; his mother, Marie Gerity of Scarborough; five nieces, nephews and their partners; and seven great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at The Portland Country Club on Friday Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We welcome all to share stories of Michael or perform a song. Remarks will begin at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Michael’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Michael’s memory to:

The Dempsey Center,

P.O. Box 277,

Auburn, ME 04212

